Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,308 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.