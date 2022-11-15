Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProPetro by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProPetro stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.49. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

