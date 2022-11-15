Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $314,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

