Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker
In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
SWK opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $198.14.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
