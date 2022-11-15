Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 32 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

