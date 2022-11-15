Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 423 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

