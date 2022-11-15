Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 54,786 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,178,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

