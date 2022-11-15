Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 750 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OSIS opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,886 shares of company stock worth $6,700,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

