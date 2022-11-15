Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 20,033 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,259,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,287,000 after purchasing an additional 458,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

INDA opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

