Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.