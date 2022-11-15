Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,267 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $81.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.