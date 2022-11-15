Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $76.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17.

