Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $616,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,135,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,605,000 after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 53,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 750,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

