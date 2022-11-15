Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after acquiring an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 677,374 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 468,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 431,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

