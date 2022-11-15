Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after buying an additional 689,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 172,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,467,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies Profile

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

