Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,513.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,548.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,464.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

