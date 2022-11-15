Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in New York Times by 1,737.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in New York Times by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

NYSE:NYT opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

