Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.