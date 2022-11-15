Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $781,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMB opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

