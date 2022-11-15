Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

