Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.