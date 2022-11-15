Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $616.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

