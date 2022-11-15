Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $854,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,144,000 after buying an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.