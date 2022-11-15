Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 3,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $39,970,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $29,650,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

