Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $881,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.