Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $899,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,663,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,006 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $250.95 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

