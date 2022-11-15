Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $203,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.8 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $112.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.