Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $914,000 Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $127,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,253,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

