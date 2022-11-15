Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $919,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KR opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

