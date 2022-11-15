Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

YUM stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

