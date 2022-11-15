Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

