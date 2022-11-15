Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank Trading Up 0.4 %

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

Shares of TOWN opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.