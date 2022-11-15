Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $859,000 in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CZA stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

