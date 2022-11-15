Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

