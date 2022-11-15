Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

