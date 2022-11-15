Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,413 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 554.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,001 shares in the last quarter.

KBA stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

