Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,242 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.8% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 182,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 711,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 180.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

