Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 225.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.