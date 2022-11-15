Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

