Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 417.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 2.2 %

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of REYN opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

