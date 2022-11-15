Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.37.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
