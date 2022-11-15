Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

