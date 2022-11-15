Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

NYSE NET opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,804 shares of company stock valued at $21,702,823. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

