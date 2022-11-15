Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GATX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of GATX opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.54%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

