Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $175.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

