Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 17,396 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

