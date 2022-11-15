Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 20,435 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.