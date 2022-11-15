Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ECL opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day moving average of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

