Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $188.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $321.07.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.