Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 317.7% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 116,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 438,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 213,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

